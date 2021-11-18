Ritz Theater presents 'The Snow Queen' on Saturday

The Missoula Children’s Theater will present two performances of "The Snow Queen" at the Ritz Theater on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at $5 for adults and $3 for students.
According to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, this is a one-hour musical theater production, with sets, costumes, and props, is adapted by MCT from the classic Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. The production features about 30 area students who won roles in an open casting audition Monday and rehearsed intensely with two professional Missoula directors over the last week.
With the exception of last year, due to COVID, the Missoula and the Ritz have created a collaborative performance every year since 1997, covering at least four generations of elementary school students.
“It is always a thrill to host a week-long Missoula residency in Talladega to work their magic with area students in an ambitious project packed full of life skills as well as theater skills, which participating students can utilize for a lifetime,” Culver said.
The story, according to a synopsis provided by the company, is set in a “a land of colored ice that will warm your heart in its illustrative retelling by a group of fun-loving, imaginative hobgoblins.”
This year’s performance stars Lynzee Sullivan as Gerda, Jackson Heath as Kay, Mary Claire Dennis as Bae, Abigail Hubbard as the Snow Queen, and Kendrick Simpson as Yeti. Other players are Gionna Baker-Brownlow as Gerda’ Grandma, Hana Givens as Kay’s Grandma, Bailey Eliason as the Finish Woman, Joshua Sullivan as the Prince, Alana Simpson as the Princess, King Castleberry as Mr. Crow, Lily Walton as Mrs. Crow and Olivia Johnson as the Little Robber Girl.
The Hobgoblins are played by Aidan Winfrey, Aarron Ponder, Lazion Keith and Ember Carothers. The Robbers are Abbey Wingo, Hannah Wingo, Evie Carpenter, Jaxon Jones and Daylon Dates. And the Snow Chickens are Taylar Wallace, Righlie Gaither and Lydia Cook.
“We genuinely hope the public will view Saturday’s two performances of 'The Snow Queen' as a perfect family outing with the kids, and join us for an affordable, fun and magical experience of live theatre,” Culver said.