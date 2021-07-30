Retired educator from Talladega writes book to help children learning to read

Retired educator, Talladega native and author Fannie Lewis Barnes has published her third book, but this one is targeting a different audience than the first two.
Barnes' new book is “I Must Read!,” which she says will assist students and children (special needs as well as general elementary) with language and reading skills.
“I am a retired special education teacher, and the book is specifically geared toward special education students, but just about anybody from pre-k to third graders can benefit,” Barnes said.
The book is designed with the Common Core standards for Alabama and surrounding states, and there are suggestions and worksheets for teachers available, as well.
The first part of the book teaches the alphabet with pictures accompanying each letter to help children “read as they see.”
The second part focuses on long and short vowel sounds, and moves from an “I see” model to a “this is” type model, Barnes said.
The illustrations throughout the book are taken from the public domain through clipart.org.
“I Must Read!” was published in May and is available through Amazon or directly from the author.
Barnes said she has been writing since elementary school and thanks God, her late parents (Cecil and Vicie Lewis) and her close-knit family for the gift, guidance, love and support.
Barnes’ first two books were “More P’s Please,” Volumes 1 and 2, collections of verse that she described as “ penned from personal experiences, life observations as well as from inspirational titles.”
To order “I Must Read!” or either of Barnes’ poetry collections, either find them on Amazon.com or email morepsplease@gmail.com
Copies of “I Must Read!” are $23.50 through Amazon and $20 each through the author.