Rain can't dampen spirt of Union Village luau

The residents of Union Village got together Saturday for their first community luau.
Torrential rain scotched plans to celebrate picnic style under the oaks, but the event moved into the gym at the Presbyterian Home and the party went on.
Union Village was established as a partnership between the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind to provide homes for AIDB graduates.
“It was always about a sense of community,” Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall said. “We had to pivot a little because of the rain, but we pivoted. AIDB helped get everyone here, and we cooked hotdogs and got Hawaiian pizza, some plastic leis and some music. It’s a chance for us to bring the community together for the night and enjoy each other’s company.”
The music was a group effort, led by Mark Lucas of the Music Room in Leeds, a certified drum therapist.
Lucas provided drums and percussion devices for the residents, at least the ones who didn’t bring their own. He said he chose to specialize in rhythm and percussion based special needs music education because “there was a need there, and there were not too many people doing that.”
He partnered with several other local organizations, but AIDB was his first client.
Lucas led the group on a series of rhythm exercises after dinner.