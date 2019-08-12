Remi is a beautiful 6-year-old spayed female black and tan hound mix. She is extremely sweet,
heartworm negative, knows her basic commands and does very well on a leash. She loves attention and does very well with children. Remi’s adoption fee is $25 as part of our Fixed and Fabulous program.
Momma Rose is a 1-year-old torbie and white female cat. She was surrendered very pregnant to the Center and actually delivered her babies the next day. She then spent the next 6 weeks in a foster home raising her babies. Now that her babies are all weaned and have gone on to new homes, Rose would very much like to find her furever home, too! She is a loving and affectionate girl, she got along well with the small dogs at her foster home while she was caring for her babies there. Her adoption fee is reduced to $25, which covers vaccinations, microchip, worming and neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.