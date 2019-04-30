Bran is a 3-year-old neutered male black lab mix. Bran would make a great family pet for those who like to be outdoors and active. He likes older children and will do best in a home that has no small children. He is part of our Fixed and Fabulous program with an adoption fee of just $25 with an approved adoption application.
Tater is a 4-month-old tan lab and hound mix female puppy. She is happy, easygoing and does fine with children and other dogs. Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.