Pell City's Ross makes Dean's list as Georgia Tech

PELL CITY — A Pell City native has been named to the Dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia Tech.
Stacy Ross of Pell City has been named to the list, according to a news release from the university.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
According to the release, nearly 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at the institution, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation's top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report.