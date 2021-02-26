Pell City's CEPA raises $21,000 with awards telethon

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts put on its first fully digital production, the first Spotlight Awards Telethon, and raised $21,000 for programming this year.
CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson and Spotlight Director Shelby Maddox hosted the event, which honored the work done by participants in the center’s Spotlight drama club programs at Moody High School , Pell City High School and St. Clair County High School.
While the award show itself is something Thompson said the center does every year, this year had a twist.
This event, which was streamed on Facebook and YouTube, also sought to raise money to help with CEPA’s programs for 2021. Their original goal was $20,000. Specifically he said the proceeds go to Spotlight, CEPA drama education program that operates a children’s drama camp each summer and several high school drama clubs throughout the county
Photo gallery: Scenes from CEPA's Spotlight Awards Show and Telethon held on Thursday night, February 25, 2021.
Thompson described the event as a “classic telethon” with a mix of live and recorded performances with operators taking donations during the program. Acts included spotlight kids participant Tomazz Jackson, local singer Al Guido, magician Brian Reaves, and a duet by locals Julie Funderburg and Jamison Taylor. It also included performances from some of Spotlight’s drama clubs.
Thompson said that throughout 2020, while dealing with a global pandemic, the center has had to change its programming in order to be safer, and the event is the culmination of CEPA’s shift to digital.
“A year ago, I was doing plays and now I have the ability to do tv shows, it's wild,” he said.
Awards given out during the show were split into kids, high school and honorable categories with each category having several individual awards. Kids awards were all awarded based on the summer production of Musicville, while the high school awards featured nominees from PCHS’ production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Moody’s production of “Steel Magnolias” and SCCHS’ production of “Breaking the News.”
The Honorable awards include the Show of the Year Award for the high school productions along with the Randy Mason Award, Carol Pappas Award and Carole Barnett award which each honor someone who has shown great commitment to CEPA.
The award winners were:
—For Kid Most Likely to be a Star, Tomazz Jackson;
—For Kid Biggest Ham, Lake Hill;
—For Kid MVP, Maggie Grace Mitchell;
—For High School Best Actor, Brayden Turner from PCHS;
—For High School Best Actress, Aurora Maniscalco from MHS;
—For High School Best Designer, Mya Smith MHS;
—For High School Biggest Ham, Skylar Thompson from PCHS;
—For High School Best in Crew, Blakely Goodgame from PCHS;
—For High School MVP, Lacey Pierson from SCCHS;
—For High School Best Director, Emmy Rains from SCCHS;
—For Show of the Year, Steel Magnolias as performed by MHS;
—For the Randy Mason Award, Kerry Thigpin and Nick Fason;
—For the Carol Pappas Award, Dave and Lori Elmore;
—And for the Carole Barnett Award, St. Clair Superintendent Mike Howard and High School Curriculum Coordinator Wayne Trucks.
Despite some challenges, the event met its goal rather quickly, thanks to an early donation of $10,000 from Hargray Communications.
Thompson said he is proud of the work his team and the community put into the event. He was particularly proud of his tech team Casey Engelbrecht, Darrel Nance, Blakely Goodgame and Nicholas Fason for making the event possible.
“I’m proud that these people that I love are willing to take the time to help me reach this goal and I am proud that this community recognizes the importance of this goal and funds it,” Thompson said. “I’m proud of everybody, we worked really hard on this and it paid off and it feels good.”