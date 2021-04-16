Pair of CACC students who are over 50 receive $500 scholarships

The Talladega County Chapter of the AARP presented two $500 scholarships to Central Alabama Community College students who were over the age of 50 earlier this week.
Juanita Collier and Clark Patterson are both current CACC students at the Talladega Campus, according to a release.
Normally, AARP awards only one of the scholarships a year, but because COVID-19, they were unable to give one in 2020. The fundraising approach is also somewhat unorthodox, since it depends on members saving up change over a calendar year and then pooling it altogether.
“Ms. Juanita is a very hard-working student," said Paige Scott, math instructor for CACC. “She has overcome many obstacles to complete her AS degree from CACC, and we are very proud of her accomplishment.”
Said Collier: “With all of the hard times I’ve been through, I have the burning desire to finish school and go further. My daughter started college again, and that gave me the motivation to go back and finish.”
Clark Patterson also decided to go back to college and pursue another career.
“Clark is an excellent example of a non-traditional student coming back to school to do something for himself," Scott said. “We are so proud of the excellent performance he continues to give in his computer science courses and are excited to see the job opportunities he receives after completing his degree."
Patterson wants to make it eventually into the profession of cybersecurity.
“I would have to say that homeschooling my daughter was the spark that ignited the desire for me to go back to school,” Patterson said.
“I have really enjoyed doing the work and learning new things. My instructors and advisor probably get tired of seeing my text and emails asking questions about everything, but they are always willing to help and get me answers to my questions. My goal is to get my AAS in computer information systems and enter the job market as an IT support specialist and work my way into a cybersecurity role at some point.”