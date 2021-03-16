Nichols-Lawson inducts 37 students into National Junior Honor Society

SYLACAUGA — In a ceremony at the Nichols-Lawson Middle School gym, 37 students were inducted in the National Junior Honor Society.
Candles were lit by NJHS members signifying the five attributes of membership: scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character.
Eighth-grade inductees are Maddie Hickman, Austin Johnson, Selena Pruitt, and Alexis Robbins.
Seventh-grade inductees are Kaylee Beatty, Hailey Cannon, Kailyn Cannon, Jackson Carter, Boston Childs, Amare Cook, Mia Dennis, Maggie Forbus, Highland Guinn, Henlie Guy, Bobby Marcellous Hall, Georgia Hamlet, Brookelyn Harris, Kacey House, Todd Casey Malone, Jr., Emily McClellan, Zachary Drake Nelson, Tom Nguyen, Madelyn Pope, Madelyn Reeves, Sadie Reeves, Carleigh Mae Rivers, Rowan Scripps, Mary Grace Segars, Anderson Shaw, Jordyn Thomas, Cayleah Vick, Makayla Waddell, Mattie Watson, Tessa Watts, Climition Welch, Abigail Williford, and Sage Wytch.
The new inductees join current members Benjamin Bearden, Lucas Boozer, Emma Dean, Natalee Deason, Nathan Gordon, Nolan Gordon, Josie Harshberger, Sophie Harshberger, Payton Landers, Ashley Murphy, Erica Ogle, Bayleigh Patterson, Catherine Price, Ethan Pruitt, Eva Reams, Addie Roberts, Lauren Seaborn, Anna B. Shaw, Ashlyn Stone, Brady Thomas, Erik Welborn, and Collin Wilson.
NJHS is led by faculty sponsor Monica Anderson.