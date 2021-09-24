Munford's Mt. Zion church asks for donations of coats for those in need

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Munford will be hosting a coat drive and to-go dinner Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coats, jackets, throws, or any other winter essentials are welcome through Sunday during the 11:15 a.m. worship service, or you may contact Sister Melanie Boulden to arrange a pickup
The church, under the leadership of Pastor Cortney Keith, chose this idea to give back when Boulden, the outreach department director, realized that there is a need within the community to help others who may be without winter essentials this year, according to a news release.
The outreach department has extended and asked for help from others outside the ministry to give items as well. According to the release, there has been an outpouring from others, but there is still a need for more.
There will also be a to-go dinner for all those coming to pick up winter items Oct. 9. The release says that anyone one in need is invited to come and take whatever is needed.
Masks will be required.