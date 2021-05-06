Munford church plans to honor Pastor Cortney and Elect Lady Jaleesa Keith

MUNFORD — The Mt. Zion Baptist Church of the Stockdale community in Munford is celebrating the second pastoral anniversary of Pastor Cortney and Elect Lady Jaleesa Keith on May 16 at 2 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Pastor Joseph Owens III, pastor of the Mt. Arat Missionary Baptist Church of Birmingham. Bro. Rodrekius Taylor, lead singer of gospel recording quartet group "Drek Taylor and The Spiritual Harmonizers," will be the master of ceremony. This year's anniversary theme is "Season of Grace." Special guests in attendance will be Bro. Greg McKinney, Pastor Thom Blaurock, and Pastor Wendy Robinson.
Pastor Keith has been in ministry for at least 16 years, of which he was baptized, licensed, and ordained in this same place where he is the pastor. Upon becoming pastor of Mt. Zion, Pastor Keith has led the ministry into great advancement, much of what carried them though the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the ministry adopted the modernized social media name of "#WorshipAtZion" and then motto, "Where Love Is Shown and Jesus Is Preached."
All are invited to help celebrate. Masks are required, and dinner will be served for take out only immediately following service. The service will be live-streamed via Facebook on the official Mt. Zion Baptist Church page. Anyone desiring to sow into Pastor and Lady Keith that day, but cannot attend, may give via Cashapp to $DeAndreDeLite1.