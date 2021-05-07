Mother's Day gift: A family of five grows to eight with adoption of three foster children

LINCOLN — One Lincoln family has gotten a bit bigger this Mother’s Day.
Amber Palmore, 34, and her husband Don, 33, recently adopted three children they have been fostering for the last two years.
Palmore said she and her husband have been married for 14 years and have three biological children together, but always wanted to have more kids. Sadly, she said they ran into a lot of issues, including several miscarriages.
“That was a very difficult time for our family,” Palmore said. “Even the kids would be excited for a new baby and would be so upset each time I miscarried.”
She said eventually the family decided to start fostering children who needed a place, and if that process led to adoption, she and Don would follow where they felt God was leading them.
In 2018, the Palmores got their first foster kids, Austin and Neveah. The two siblings were both less than 2 years old and came from an incredibly neglectful home. In 2019, the two were joined by their 11-week-old little brother Tyler. Palmore said the three are now 4, 3 and 2, respectively, and have pretty much grown up with her and Don as their parents.
“We’ve had them since they were little,” she said “The youngest two definitely know us as mom and dad.”
Palmore said over time the three became part of the family — not just for her and her husband but also their older children Brayden, Caitlyn and Alyssa. The “older kids” as Palmore calls them are 12, 11 and 8, respectively, but were from the beginning very accepting of the fostering situation and loving of the younger children.
“They have embraced it and loved these babies as if they were born into our family,” she said.
Palmore said this doesn’t mean the process leading up to the adopting has been easy for her or her children. She said the Department of Human Resources has to go through a process of making sure family members can take care of the children before allowing for adoption.
Palmore said sometimes that meant not knowing if the children were going to get to stay or not which was hard for her and everyone else in the family. She said there were also times the family couldn’t travel because of requirements from DHR.
“We travel a lot so there were times that we as a family could not travel because DHR would not allow the babies to go and we were not going if they didn’t let our babies go,” Palmore said.
She said the process was an emotional rollercoaster but now with the adoption official, the eight of them just get to be a family.
“It is like we are finally family forever,” Palmore said.
She said from now on it's all about focusing on the incredibly busy schedules of six incredibly active kids. At the end of the process Palmore said she feels like her family did go down the path God wanted them to.
“When we got Austin and Neveah, and they told me her name was heaven spelled backwards, I knew that God was sending our family hope and healing through these babies,” she said. “I feel like God kept his promise.”