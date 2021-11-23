Miss Sylacauga, Miss Sylacauga's Outstanding Teen are crowned

At the 85th Miss Sylacauga competition Sunday evening, 18-year-old Lacey Wood was crowned Miss Sylacauga 2022, and 15-year-old Isabella Kirkland was named Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2022.
Wood is a senior at Sylacauga High School. She performed a vocal piece to “Valerie” from Glee. Lacey’s social impact initiative is special needs awareness. She is the daughter of Lisa and Jeff Wood.
Kirkland is a freshman at Fayetteville High School. She performed a lyrical dance to “Rise Up” by Andra Day. Her social impact initiative is standing up and standing out: understanding and accepting people’s differences. She is the daughter of Brent and Jennifer Kirkland.
The event included music from ABBA with the theme being “Thank You For The Music,” featuring 2020 Miss Sylacauga Ibby Dickson.
“The community support this year has been some of the best in years,” said Kim Parker Todd, director of Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga 1993. “More than $11,000 in cash, in-kind and general scholarships were awarded thanks to the tremendous outpouring of the community. The Maxye Veazey patron’s scholarship is awarded to each Miss Sylacauga candidate that competes and each young woman walked away with a $900 cash scholarship.
"The Sylacauga Council on the Arts and Humanities presented the Beth Yates Performing Arts Scholarship to the most talented winners for Miss at $500 and for Teen at $250. Miss Sylacauga was awarded a $1,850 cash scholarship. The Miss Sylacauga Organization would like to thank the community for investing so generously in the future of Sylacauga’s young women."
Other scholarships and awards:
—Jane McKinnon Vaughn Miss Congeniality Award, Hayden Hope
—Anna Fay Comer Voice Scholarship, Lacey Wood
—Centre Stage Dance Academy Scholarships, Madilynn McMinn and Keri Hayes
—Southern Dance and Performing Arts Scholarships, Bryanna Belser and Brynli Mitchell
—Beth Yates Performing Arts Scholarships for Most Talented, Isabella Kirkland and Lacey Wood
—Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 1st Alternate, Madilynn McMinn
—Miss Sylacauga First Alternate, Keri Hayes
Each year the current Miss Sylacauga presents the Woman of Achievement Award to someone whom they select as being an influential leader in their life. On Sunday evening, Dickson presented this year’s Woman of Achievement award to Pamela McTier. In honor of his upcoming retirement, Jim Armstrong was recognized for his long-standing service to the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation and the Miss Sylacauga Program. The audience was also graced with the talents of Miss Alabama and Mistress of Ceremonies, Lauren Bradford.
The Miss Sylacauga Competition was established in 1937 and is presented each year by the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Board. The next competition will be October 2022.