Maxine Beck: You never know where you'll find a guardian angel

Hello. I hope all is well with you.
On Tuesday afternoon, I visited the local Walmart for a few items. But we all know how that goes; one item turns into 20 items. Therefore, I asked for someone to assist me with putting the items in my car.
The employee and I were exiting the store when I looked to the left and saw a car approaching, in reverse, and at an accelerated speed. The car was within four feet of me. I screamed and turned my head to the right to avoid facial contact.
The Walmart employee who was to assist me with placing the items in my car was a few feet behind me. I had braced myself to be struck by the quickly approaching car when suddenly I heard repeated bangs on the car. The car came to a sudden stop; however, the driver did not apologize or even say anything.
I was still screaming and shaking when a shopper said, "Ma'am, you owe him your life."
How do you pay such a debt?
I asked the young man his name and if he lived in Talladega. He stated that his name is Byron Sanders and that he does live in Talladega.
Four hours later, I called Walmart and spoke with Selena, a manager, and shared the incident with her.
Selena expressed her relief that I was not harmed and asked me to call 1-800-WALMART and share my story with the manager — and I did.
I will forever be thankful to the Lord for sparing me and forever thankful to Byron for being my guardian angel.
Back to the lady that almost struck me with her car.
Weren't we all taught, at a young age, to say "excuse me" or "I am sorry" when warranted?
What has happened to kindness and decency? So many appear to be angry or in another world (out of touch with reality).
What is causing a lapse in judgment for so many?
Youth are even angry and will murder you in the middle of the street in the middle of the day. Why are they so angry? Their only responsibilities are to obey their parents, go to school and church, and clean their room once a month. What is so difficult about that?
But listen to this!
I don't follow Tupac but I did listen to him on Facebook saying that the reason so many of our youth are unbelievably violent is because of their environment.
He further stated, "When prisoners are released they usually return to the projects or similar environments where you have to kill before you are killed."
Wow! I don't know what else to say.
I am going to tell you all of another incident that puzzled me.
A repairman came to my home Wednesday and refused to wear a mask.
I informed him that since the pandemic only vaccinated people have been allowed in my home.
Next, I asked him why he does not wear a mask to protect himself and others from COVID-19 or the Delta strain.
He replied, "I attended a meeting with OSHA where it was stated that breathing in your air/breath is not healthy, the masks don't work, the masks are political and he is not getting into politics, and the COVID-19 vaccines are killing people."
I contacted the company that had arranged the repair and explained the situation.
The repairman did not speak in a way that was disrespectful but his body language/looks were not exactly the best.
Why would a repairman think he has the right to practice his beliefs at a customer's home.
Did he expect me to say, "Oh, well, come on in. I will cross my fingers that I don't catch COVID or the new strain." How overbearing and disrespectful.
I discussed the situation with Dell, my sister, and we agreed that he will probably say that he went to do the job but was denied entry.
Oh well! It is always something!
I am going to change directions and talk about something pleasant.
Isn't it nice to meet someone that is always the same — no issues just happy to be alive.
Alfonso "Fonzy" Fain was that kind of person.
He passed last week at the age of 75.
Fonzy was well-known and well-liked in the Knoxville community.
Fonzy would faithfully visit my brother's home six days a week. He would gather the mail from the mailbox, place it on a table on the carport, get a bottle of water from the cooler on the carport, and then knock twice on side of the house to let KD know he had mail.
Oh! It is so unbelievable that KD and Fonzy are no longer with us.
Good people are like air, we all need them.
Janice B. Truss, former principal at C.L. Salter, asked me to inform her friends and acquaintances that she is back home and welcomes all phone calls and gardners that want to assist her with planting flowers at her home.
Janice can be contacted at 256-315-6469.
I have been sitting on my front porch for three hours (8:30-11:30 a.m.).
The wind is blowing, the birds are singing, my flowers are beautiful and I am in heaven.
The Cook's Pest Control technician just finished spraying, inside and out, and was wearing a mask and shoe coverings. That's more like business and respect.
Why can't we all get along and enjoy the Lord's world and all of its beauty and splendor?
And I am tired of people trying to claim America as theirs. But maybe they were never taught that America belongs to us all.
My tip for a wonderful day: sit outside and enjoy your favorite sandwich and beverage, talk to your flowers or vegetables, enjoy the breeze and thank the Lord that it is as good as it is.