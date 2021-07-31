Maxine Beck: Telling the story of Ronald Mabra Sr., who deserves to be remembered

Hello all!
A Daily Home reader recently contacted me regarding two former Talladegans and a local family to possibly feature in upcoming articles.
This week, I am going to give a brief introduction into the life and professional career of Ronald "Ronnie" Edwin Mabra Sr.
Mabra was born in Talladega on June 4, 1951, to Westside High teacher Betty Whatley Mabra and Westside High principal Burtis Nathaniel Mabra Sr., respectively.
Ronald's brothers are Burtis Mabra Jr. (deceased) and Robert Mabra of Talladega.
Mabra is a graduate of the former Westside High in Talladega and Howard University in Washington D.C.
At Howard, Mabra majored in business and played defensive back for the Bison. He was named outstanding cornerback and selected to the All-America and All-Conference teams. In 2003, he was inducted into the Howard University Athletic Hall of Fame.
In January 1973, Mabra followed his family's legacy and graduated from Howard.
In 1973, too, Mabra signed on as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He continued his professional football career In the World Football League as an all-pro cornerback with the Philadelphia Bell. This success led to a National Football League contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 1975-76. He made life-long friends among his teammates. His nickname became "Deuce Nine," a reflection of his jersey "No. 29."
In 1977, Mabra played with the New York Jets.
He ended his professional football career with the Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League.
Next, Mabra became a successful businessman and proprietor of Magnum Motor Express Trucking Company, in Decatur, Ga.; Pigskin Rib House in Fayetteville, Ga.; and All-Pro Produce Service in Forest Park, Ga.
Through All-Pro, Mabra provided produce and other large scale food service to athletes from more than 150 countries during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He also served as an attache for Kenya, during the Olympics.
Mabra was further active in organizations such as the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1996; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; National Football League Players Association; National Football League Alumni; National Negroe Golf Association; and 100 Black Men of Atlanta.
Mabra met and married the love of his life, Patty, on Feb. 14, 1976.
They became parents to Ronald "Ronnie" Jr. and Brittany Patricia.
Ronnie Jr. is a successful personal-injury attorney and former state lawmaker in Atlanta. He and his wife, Dawn, are the parents of two sons, Ronald III (Remmiii) and baby Riley.
Brittany continued the family's legacy and graduated from Howard in 2007. She and husband Gerald Collins live in the D.C. metro area and are parents to Colin and Chloe.
Mabra was a devoted family man and Christian. He renewed his faith and served those in need of assistance or/and spiritual encouragement.
Mabra died from a heart attack, at the age of 66.
Well done Ronnie Sr., well done
