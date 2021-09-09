Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church honors families

For the second year in a row, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church had to celebrate its Family and Friends Day a little differently.
This year’s event was celebrated Aug. 15. According to a news release, families were not able to celebrate in the traditional way, which in times past consisted of families and friends returning to their place of worship to celebrate together, and because of that, this year’s event involved a presentation from a family leader with COVID-19 distancing and masking guidelines in effect.
Each year, including this year, the event climaxes with the Family of the Year Award. The Phillips/Ragland family was honored for their unwavering devotion to their place of worship this year, and were presented with a plaque from Rev. Dante Whitaker and Sister Whitaker, according to the release.
The Caldwell, Lee/Ragland, Bell Morris, Alice Cunningham, Richmond/Beavers and the Harvery “Dank” Beavers family were given certificates of appreciation.