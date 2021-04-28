Local great-great-great grandmother Mattie Hurst to turn 100

Mattie Hurst will celebrate her 100th birthday Saturday, according to a news release from her family.
She was born Mattie Hughes on May 1, 1921, and was raised in Calhoun and Talladega counties, where she met and married the love of her life, Charles Hurst, at age 17.
Together, they raised six children and have eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.
Her family submitted the news to The Daily Home because they wanted to wish her a happy birthday and remind her how blessed they feel to have her in their lives.