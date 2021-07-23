Local author has another book ready in his 'Cherokee Kid' series

Life has been busy for local prolific author and musician Cabot Barden.
Barden is working on his first spy novel, “The Chameleon,” and his third science fiction novel, while promoting part three of the Cherokee Kid series, "End of the Trail."
“The Chameleon” is based at least in part on stories he heard from his father, who worked in military intelligence.
“He always said that was an oxymoron,” Barden said.
Altogether, including a children’s book that came out last year, he has 17 published titles to his name.
One of these, "I Will War No More," recently reached the New York Times Best Seller List, he said.
"End of the Trail" takes a somewhat different approach than the one in the first two books in the series, Barden said.
“It’s told from a woman’s point of view this time,” he said. “John pretty much told the first two stories, while his wife was sitting at home worrying about him coming back alive while he was working as a marshal. He came home and was chief of the Cherkee nation in North Carolina from 1907 to 1911.
"Then the marshals come back to him and ask for his help investigating a train robbery that resulted in the theft of a cache of Confederate gold that the military found and was taking back to Washington D.C. They also killed everyone on board. In the meantime, the children are all grown, and the wife says either she is going with him to investigate the train robbery or he isn’t going.”
He got help with the book from Kelly Burton of Alexandria, who he said has been a friend for a long time.
“Her dad does reenactments,” Barden said, “and I’ve known her for years. If you’re going to tell a woman’s point of view, you should have a woman telling it. I tapped into her experience and followed her advice quite a bit.”
Barden also said he is beginning to slow down the break-neck pace he has maintained for some time. But just a bit.
“I was putting out two books per year, but now I’m cutting that back to one,” he said. But he has also been spending some more time playing music lately as well.
“I’m playing with a band called Memory Lane in Harpersville Aug. 14, and I’ll probably be playing the Second Saturday in Talladega again in September. And I’ve kind of taken over the jams sessions at the Grist Mill every Tuesday night.”
Barden was a professional musician, playing clubs for 40 years, including five years spent in Nashville. He had two brushes with fame in that period.
“In 1976, me and a friend of mine had a songwriting contract," he said. "We recorded two of them, one called, ‘If I Didn’t Love You.’ We needed a name to put on the demo, so we called ourselves Alabama. This was before the guys from Fort Payne. When we were shopping it around, everybody said they liked the love song, but told us we would never make it calling ourselves Alabama. I guess they got proved all wrong.”
He also penned a top 20 country hit, “Heroes of Yesteryear,” in 1990.
In fact, his music career led directly to his literary career. His first few books actually revolved around his life as a musician, before he branched out into historical fiction, western, science fiction and, soon enough, espionage.
He already has a book signing lined up at Second and Charles in Oxford Aug. 14, and will be speaking at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library at noon September 3. He will also be putting in appearances at various powwows, including one in Winterboro in November.
His books are available wherever books are generally sold, including Second and Charles, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Kindle and all of their online equivalents.