Local 8-year-old lands part in 'The Nutcracker'

For many folks the world over, it just isn’t Christmastime without watching "The Nutcracker." For those in Talladega and the surrounding area who are attending one of several performances of George Balanchine’s Nutcracker in Birmingham, keep an eye out for one your own.
Amelia Clair Bishop, 8, of Talladega is the only person from the area to be cast this year. She will be dancing Friday night, Saturday night, Tuesday night and during Wednesday’s matinee. The Sycamore Elementary School student is the daughter of Curtis and Amy Bishop.
The material should be well familiar to her, since she recently completed her second year performing with the Knox Concert Series and Alabama Ballet in Nutcracker in Anniston, according to her mother, Amy Bishop. This was the first year that she was able to audition with Alabama Ballet for their production of the Nutcracker, and she was cast.”
She is in her fifth year of ballet at the Little House Dance Studio.
“Ballet is so much more to Amelia Claire,” her mother said. “I would like to thank Mrs. Lynn Sims for instilling that love for ballet for four wonderful years and to Ingram Dean who continues to do so. I couldn’t have handpicked two better people to be role models for Amelia Claire. They both exemplify class and grace.
"Amelia Claire has fire in her soul and grace in her step. She sets her heart and her mind on something and doesn’t give up until she has achieved it. I am indeed blessed that God chose me to be her mother.”
Tickets are still available for most performances at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center COncert Hall. According to their website, Alabama Ballet is one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform Tchiakovsky’s beloved holiday masterpiece.
For tickets or more information, visit alabamaballet.org/the-nutcracker/.