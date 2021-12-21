Lincoln Graduate Dennis Barrentine makes dean's list at Colgate University

Local Dennis Barrentine has earned the spring 2021 Dean's Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Barrentine is a Peace & Conflict Studies major and a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023. He is from Talladega, AL and is a graduate of Lincoln High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2021 semester earn the Dean's Award with Distinction.
