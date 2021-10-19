Legion of Mary hosts prayer in the park on a Saturday afternoon

The Legion of Mary for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Talladega prayed in Veterans Park on Saturday afternoon for world peace, joining other chapters from around the globe.
According to Shelly Schillaci, the Legion of Mary is “the largest apostolic organization of lay people in the catholic church. We visit people in nursing homes, hospitals, people who are sick at home, doing whatever our priest needs us to do. But our work is purely spiritual, not monetary. We’re not trying to raise money for anything.”
The Legion turned 100 years old this year and has been active in the United States since 1931. They have a presence in Catholic churches in every part of the world, including eight in the diocese of Birmingham.
Events such as the one Saturday are held worldwide once or twice a year, Shillaci said. At noon local time, groups come to public spaces to say the rosary and pray together. The event in Talladega was supposed to end with a balloon release.
Unfortunately, the balloons, in the shape of a rosary, were weighed down somewhat by the cardboard cross at the bottom and never rose very high.
“That’s all right,” Shellac said. “A cross is supposed to be heavy.”