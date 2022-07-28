 Skip to main content
Historic Talladega High School Class of ‘72 hosts gathering to celebrate 50 years

Some members of the Talladega High School Class of ‘72 pose with the winning Tiger Truck from the parade.

Some members of Talladega High School's Class of 1972 hosted its 50th reunion recently, doing the same things that old classmates often do when they gather — cookouts, picnics, tributes to deceased classmates and plenty of stories about the old days.

That class was a special one. The reunion included students who also attended Westside Elementary and High School, a Black institution that closed in May 1970.