Historic Talladega High School Class of ‘72 hosts gathering to celebrate 50 years

Some members of Talladega High School's Class of 1972 hosted its 50th reunion recently, doing the same things that old classmates often do when they gather — cookouts, picnics, tributes to deceased classmates and plenty of stories about the old days.
That class was a special one. The reunion included students who also attended Westside Elementary and High School, a Black institution that closed in May 1970.
Those students went to Talladega High School, which had served as a whites-only school until that time.
Alabama schools were slow to join in on desegregation despite the court ruling of Brown vs. Topeka Kansas Board of Education in 1954. It took the City of Talladega 16 years to follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.
Most of the Talladega High School class of 1972 were born the year that Brown vs. Topeka Kansas Board of Education was settled.
According to Dr. Regina Vincent-Williams, a member of the 1972 Talladega High School class, the last two years of her schooling featured a split-shift learning experience which would separate friends from one another and oftentimes caused some students to never see each other again despite attending the same school.
“They would split the students up, not by race but by activities or extracurricular activities,” Vincent-Williams said. “That seemed to be the dividing line.”
According to Vincent-Williams, the students who participated in sports or the band typically went to school from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the rest of the student body would go in from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The teachers and the rest of the school staff would work the entire day to make up for the extra 300 to 500 students the school received when Westside shut down.
“We didn’t see many of our friends again and some students didn’t see their siblings in the course of a school day because of the split,” Vincent-Williams said.
According to Vincent-Williams, the merging of the two student bodies didn’t go smoothly.
“There were fights,” Vincent-Williams said. “There were what the newspaper described as riots. Students were expelled from school, they could not, depending on what they were accused of doing, they could not even return to a high school in the state of Alabama. Students thought they were going to be able to come back to school after a one week suspension for being involved in a fight and they were told to wait for a call to let them know they could return.”
Vincent-Williams personally knows a student who was suspended and waited on that call, a call that would never come.
According to Vincent-Williams, the split-shift wasn’t only hard because of being split from friends and families, it was also hard because making new friends was difficult with the five-hour school day all students were dealing with.
“We were only going to school five hours a day so it wasn’t like you were going to school and making new friends, best friends and visited one another it was still blacks and whites were never really supposed to be together, it was the courts that decided that blacks and whites should be going to school together and would do sports together,” Vincent-Williams said.
According to Vincent-Williams, the suspensions and the split-shift schedule both contributed to students never receiving their diplomas and never graduating. It was significantly hard on all of those involved.
Despite the difficulties this class faced, classmates like Vincent-Williams are determined to keep the memories alive by writing books and organizing gatherings like the one that happened this year.
Vincent-Williams said in addition to the gathering the 1972 class had this year, there was a partial reunion in 2018, which was the first one that the African Americans were invited to.
“In the years following graduating in 1972 all the way up until 2018 I had never known that there were any reunions going on and when someone told me there would be a reunion in Talladega that the white students were hosting I reached out to them,” Vincent-Williams said.
For more information and a deeper explanation of the events that unfolded regarding desegregation in Talladega, read Vincent-Williams’ book “Split Shift: The Integration of Talladega High School 16 Years After the Brown Decision to Desegregate.”