Heritage Hall Museum exhibit includes local fourth- and fifth-graders from Talladega

Local art lovers can see an exhibit produced by Talladega City Elementary students from now through July at Heritage Hall Museum.
Every year, Heritage Hall mounts KidsART in the summer, which are selected pieces of art created by children in fourth and fifth grades in the Talladega City Elementary schools. This year’s exhibit just opened. It represents the best of more than 300 children’s work created with virtual instruction throughout the 2020-21 school year.
Because of the pandemic, the program went completely virtual. The museum created kits and 11 videos, which the teachers in the schools used with the kids throughout the year.
The Hall's “Art in the Schools” program raises funds to put teachers in the schools. They were able to expand the program last year, thanks to a federal grant, the Jemison Carnegie Foundation, City of Talladega and special museum friends.
This year is even more special than usual. Katie Davis, a Talladega native and a junior majoring in Fine Art at UAB, is doing her internship at Heritage Hall. She designed and built the exhibit backdrops to best present the young artists’ work and created magical scenes.
Heritage Hall hosted the opening reception June 27, with many families joining us to celebrate the young artists. Museum awards and scholarships to 2022 Arts Camp were presented to the following:
—Lena Price, fifth grade, Mrs. Harris, RL Young Elementary
—Noaa Branch, fourth grade, Mrs. Thompson, Houston Elementary
—Rebecca Miller, fifth grade, Mrs. Harris, RL Young Elementary
—Logan Locker, fourth grade, Mrs. Williams, Houston Elementary
—Abby Waites fifth grade, Mrs. Harris, RL Young Elementary
—Grady Tomberlin fourth grade, Mrs. Pinson, Graham Elementary
—Jada Tuck, fourth grade, Mrs. Harris, CL Salter Elementary
—Olivia Ansley, fifth grade Mrs. Gooden, Graham Elementary
—Maria Lisik, fifth grade Mrs. Gooden, Graham Elementary
—Haleen Santiago, fourth grade, Mrs. Thompson, Houston Elementary
—Madison Nunn, fifth grade, Mrs. Harris, RL Young Elementary
—D’Aaron Williams, fifth grade, Mrs. Francis, Houston Elementary
There were also 16 Talladega City superintendent awards this year. The award winner's artwork is framed and hung in the Board of Education building for a year and then returned to the children.