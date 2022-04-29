Heritage Hall Arts Camp ready for registration for June, July camps

Heritage Hall Arts Camp in Talladega is now signing up children between the ages of 6 and 13 for three week-long camps.
The camps are June 20-24, July 11-15 and July 25-29.
“Kids get to draw, paint, learn batik, tie-dye T-shirts, build sculptures and learn to play music and dances,” Heritage Hall Director Valerie White said. “On the last day of camp, the kids practice and then perform at the historic Ritz Theater on the square.”
This year’s camps are being held at the Spring Street Recreation Center, at a cost of $100 a week per child, with discounts available for those registering for more than one camp or sending multiple children from one household. There is also a scholarship program based on aptitude and financial need for children enrolled in Talladega City or County Schools. Homeschooled students are also eligible.
For more information or to register, call 256-761-1364 or email hhmuse@bellsouth.net.