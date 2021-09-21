Heritage Hall announces Art in the Schools program will extend into sixth grade

Heritage Hall announced this week that its Art in the Schools program is expanding into the sixth grade.
According to a news release, the program will engage more than 450 children in fourth, fifth and sixth grades in Talladega City elementary schools in art.
In the release, Heritage Hall thanked Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, the Talladega City Schools administration and staff, the Jemison Carnegie Foundation, and friends and volunteers for their support.
According to the release, the program will start virtually again this year, continuing to build the art lesson video library. The goal is to move to a hybrid model, with videos and in-classroom instruction at some point.
Every child will receive an art kit, and teachers will receive supplies. Heritage Hall teachers will visit schools regularly to speak to the teachers, receive feedback and bring supplies. Kits will be distributed beginning Sept. 20.