Each year, Global Gurus (GlobalGurus.org) recognize a "Top 30" in various fields.
I am excited and humbled to announce that I have been named #1 in the “time
management” category.
Global Gurus is a research organization. According to its website, its rankings “… came from emails sent to 22,000 business people, consultants, academics, and MBA’s around the world …” The criteria for judging the “Top 30” focused on public opinion (30 percent), originality of ideas (30 percent), impact of original ideas (10 percent), practicality of ideas (10 percent), presentation style (10 percent), number of publications and writings (5 percent), and “guru factor” (5 percent).
I first appeared in the “Top 30” in 2017, ranking in the low 20s. In 2018, the ranking was No. 4. Most of the others in the list are speakers and authors with whom I am very familiar. Every one of them is outstanding. To be listed among them is humbling. To be ranked No. 1 is something beyond my wildest dreams.
Many thanks to those who voted for me. It lets me know that the regular dose of “nuts & bolts” strategies makes a difference for readers. It gives me something to live up to.
Things I’m liking …
To round out this week’s columns, here are some things I am liking from recent readings:
The “nudge” feature in Gmail. Do you sometimes need a reminder to reply to important emails? Do you need a reminder to follow up with people who have not replied to your emails? “Nudge” is an enhancement that solves both problems by returning the email in question to the top of your inbox and providing a reminder above it. Read more here: bit.ly/frankbuck88.
Want to get a restaurant table more quickly? Here’s an article that shows how: bit.ly/frankbuck89. It goes hand-in-hand with one of my favorite time-management techniques: Be a “contrarian.”
Google’s “Interpreter Mode.” Just say, “OK Google, be my Spanish interpreter” and start speaking. The device speaks the translation. As someone else replies in Spanish, Google speaks the English equivalent. Lucy and Ricky sure could have used this feature in this scene from “I Love Lucy”: bit.ly/frankbuck90.
Want a cheaper rate on subscription services? I ran across an article where Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary tells you what to say and who to ask for to negotiate a lower renewal rate. Read about it here: https://cnb.cx/2THYK9E.
Want an easy way to transfer large files? Trying to send large files through email is asking for trouble. Many people don’t have another way.
For years, I’ve been using a free service called “We Transfer.” You don’t even have to create an account. This post tells you everything you need to know: bit.ly/frankbuck92.
Excel will read cells to you. How many times do you find yourself double-checking the figures entered into Excel? You look back-and-forth between the spreadsheet and the source of the data. Or, you grab a friend who reads the cells while you look at the original source. What if Excel could be the “friend” who reads the cells to you? This video shows you how: bit.ly/frankbuck93.
Which one of these tips will save you time (and/or money)? I’d love to hear from you. Email me at Frank@FrankBuck.org or let me know on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.
