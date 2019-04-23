Blogs provide a great way to stay on top of what's happening in your field or what interests you. That statement holds true regardless of what position you hold. The problem becomes one of time. You identify more and more good blogs. You then spend more and more time going to each to read new content. Today's article on "Feedly" is going to give you the relief you need.
What if you could go to one place and see the new posts from all your favorite blogs? What if you could dismiss the posts as you read them and save others to re-read later? It's not only possible, but it's free, and it's easy.
Feedly to the rescue
To create a free account, open your browser and go to feedly.com. Click "Get started for free." You can explore various categories or type in the URL for blogs you like. Once you “Follow” a blog on Feedly, you’ll never again have to visit the blog to see if new content is available. When new content posts, it shows up in Feedly. You go to one place and read it all.
If this concept is of interest, after you read this article, come over to my blog for an expanded version of this article with diagrams: bit.ly/frankbuck105.
Your workflow on Feedly
How will you use Feedly on a day-to-day basis? Open Feedly. Click on "Today" in the left sidebar. Start reading your selections.
Once you have read a post, it doesn't appear again. When you open Feedly, what appears is always fresh content. There’s never any confusion over what you have read and what you haven’t.
But what if you want to re-read an article later? Clicking a ribbon at the top of the article marks it to “Read Later.”
Feedly from your mobile devices
We all have those spare minutes during the day. We find ourselves looking at our phones during those times. But just what are you looking at?
You could be looking at email. Personally, I find I am better able to handle email from my desktop computer. That's why at the end of the day, my inbox is empty. Other than a quick look to see if there is something critical, reading email is not how I spend those minutes.
You could look at Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. There's always something new there. But is it content that is of quality? After all, you're trading your time for the content you're viewing. Is it worth it?
There's another option for those spare minutes. Open the Feedly app. It's a free download from the iTunes Store or Google Play Store. Open the app and begin scrolling through the posts. What's in the list are all coming from blogs I like. However, every article is not going to be of interest.
While in line at the grocery store, you’ll find me "swiping right" on any article of interest. It marks the article as "Read Later." While I’m watching TV, I work through the "Read Later" articles.
Abundant information is a blessing of the time in which we live. The ease of being overwhelmed by it is the challenge. Feedly lets me make decisions about my interests on the front end. It puts the content in one nice, neat place. It can do the same for you. Create your account today and enjoy.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.