Four Sylacauga High students medal at state FCCLA conference

SYLACAUGA — Four Sylacauga High School students earned medals at the Alabama FCCLA State Leadership Conference recently, and freshman Leilany Bañuelos advanced to this year's national conference
This year’s competitors were Nadya Troester (senior), Fashion Design Level 3, third place overall, silver medal; Leilany Bañuelos (freshman), Interior Design Level 2, first place overall and a bid for nationals; Christen Burdett and Kynlee Thomas (juniors), Promote and Publicize FCCLA Level 3, fourth place overall, silver medal; and M’ya Stowe (junior) and Christopher Grayson (senior), Chapter Service Project Portfolio Level 3, fourth place overall, silver medal.
The FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) is a national career tech student organization promoting personal growth and leadership development through family and consumer sciences education.
FCCLA helps students focus on the multiple roles of a family member, wage earner, and community leader by developing skills for life. The organization is led by faculty sponsor Amethyst Vineyard.