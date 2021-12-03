First United Methodist Church's Christmas Cantata returns to Talladega

Another long-standing Christmas tradition is returning to Talladega on Sunday afternoon after taking a year off for COVID-19.
This year’s First United Methodist Church Christmas Cantata is Sunday afternoon, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the church. Admission is free.
This year’s performance features 34 voices from Birmingham to Atlanta, accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra. All of the featured vocal performers will be easily recognizable from the annual Afternoon of Praise event.
The theme of this year’s performance is “Mary Did You Know.”
In addition to Sunday’s event, the same group of vocalists will also be performing at Christmas on the Square on Dec. 11, starting at 2 p.m. During this performance, they will be mixing in some secular holiday songs along with the more religious pieces to be performed in the church.
The Christmas Cantata is a holiday tradition that stretches back at least half a century, but like with most things 2020, last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.