Dr. Bridget Gibson: Why vitamin D Is a big deal

If you’re looking for a reason to enjoy some time in the sun, call it “getting your vitamin D.” Five to 10 minutes a day, two to three times a week, can help your body create the vitamin D it needs.
Technically speaking, vitamin D is a pro-hormone, because it is produced photochemically in the skin. We only get about 10 percent from our diet.
Here’s why vitamin D is so important:
—Enables strong bones: Vitamin D helps regulate and make use of calcium and phosphorus, two ingredients of strong bones. And strong bones are your best defense against osteoporosis.
—Supports muscle movements: Low vitamin D has been associated with muscle weakness and falls.
—Defends against respiratory infections: Studies show that adequate levels of vitamin D can help reduce the risk of respiratory infections.
—May lower risk for chronic diseases: Vitamin D deficiency has been connected to the incidence of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. While the direct evidence is not conclusive due to many variables, vitamin D plays a role across numerous body functions.
Are you at risk for vitamin D deficiency?
Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may not be obvious. Six factors that may decrease availability of vitamin D include:
—Age: Your skin has reduced ability to synthesize vitamin D as you get older. And elderly people may be more likely to spend time indoors.
—Indoor lifestyle: Office workers, homebound individuals or people who consistently wear long sleeve shirts and pants reduce the opportunity for natural vitamin D production.
—Dark skin: Dark skin individuals need more time in the sun to produce the same amount of Vitamin D as a person with lighter skin.
—Obesity: Obesity is linked to lower vitamin D levels.
—Gastric bypass surgery: Because part of the small intestine that absorbs vitamin D is bypassed, the vitamin may not be available for use.
—Lack of fat absorption: Vitamin D is fat-soluble and needs the body’s ability to process fat properly. Diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, Celiac disease, some liver diseases or cystic fibrosis can decrease fat absorption and may inhibit the use of vitamin D.
Food sources of vitamin D
Sunlight is the most common natural source for vitamin D. Fish oils and fatty fish such as cod liver oil, herring, salmon and sardines are also natural sources.
Milk is also fortified with vitamin D.
Next steps
Having less than 30 nanomoles per liter (nmol/L) is too low for your overall health. It is rare that someone would have too much. If you think you are at risk based on the above factors, talk to your doctor.
Talk with your doctor before self-prescribing a vitamin D supplement. Vitamin D supplements may interact with several types of medications. Ask your doctor if he or she recommends a blood test to determine your vitamin D level as part of routine bloodwork.