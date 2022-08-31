 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Get Organized! 'What Would It Look Like If It Were Easy?'

Frank Buck 2022

Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally!

 file photo

Suppose your task was to supply lunch for 1,000 employees, each person’s order being different.

Could you imagine collecting the orders, totaling all the parts for each order, and then assembling and packaging each one? You’re probably imagining a pile of 1,000 pieces of paper and pages full of tally marks.