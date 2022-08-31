Get Organized! 'What Would It Look Like If It Were Easy?'

Suppose your task was to supply lunch for 1,000 employees, each person’s order being different.
Could you imagine collecting the orders, totaling all the parts for each order, and then assembling and packaging each one? You’re probably imagining a pile of 1,000 pieces of paper and pages full of tally marks.
This summer, I had the pleasure of working with school leaders in Louisa County, Va. Every school system has its traditions, and one of theirs is to treat every employee to Chick-fil-A twice a year. Total the employees spread across six schools plus the central office and you’re looking at a thousand people to feed.
But what would it look like if it were easy?
That’s a question Tim Ferris posed in his book Tribe of Mentors. Ferris says, “Sometimes, we find incredible results with ease instead of stress. Sometimes, we ‘solve’ the problem by completely reframing it.”
One of the meals we had during my time in Louisa County was from Chick-fil-A. While this group of 50 was much smaller than the 1,000, it was still no small task. Just think about how hard it is to order for your family of four without a hiccup!
What I saw were 50 bags, each with a large mailing label displaying the name of the person and everything about the order. What kind of sauce, what kind of dressing…it was all on the label.
Each attendee grabbed a personalized bag. What could have been a nightmare to organize had been made easy. That lunch sparked a conversation with Elle Dmytryszyn, Executive Support Specialist at Louisa County Public Schools. It turned out she was responsible for what I was seeing.
Google Forms to the rescue
If you’ve never used Google Forms, make learning about this tool a project on your to do list. And if you used them at some point in the past but drifted away, it’s time to revisit them. Instead of distributing order forms to 1,000 people and then dealing with a stack of papers a half a foot tall, Elle explained their process was paperless. Elle emailed everyone a link to an order form she had created. That form collected the name and everything about the order.
When a person clicked “submit,” everything about that order populated a spreadsheet. A “pivot table” automatically summarized everything from how many chicken sandwiches or salads were ordered to how many of each type of sauce needed to be provided. Elle printed mailing labels from the spreadsheet and gave those labels and the pivot table to the local Chick-fil-A. The staff at the restaurant had everything they needed to cook the right amount of food and assemble each order.
Distributing the orders was easy. Each bag was labeled with the person’s name in an attractive font, along with every component of the order. As an added touch of class, each label displayed the Chick-fil-A logo and the school system logo, both in color.
Doing the thinking on the 'front end'
Elle stressed what made the project doable was planning the procedure on the front end. I could not agree more. We complain about the lack of time while ignoring the tools, most of them free, which would do the work in a fraction of the time.
Yet time and time again, we wait until the last minute, rob ourselves of time to plan, and hurriedly throw together a project that winds up being full of holes. “Next time will be better,” we say. And “next time” winds up being just like this time.
Now, it’s your turn
Look around your workspace. Are you seeing stacks of forms? Take a moment for the question, “What would this look like if it were easy?” With just what we’ve discussed in this article, you can search for a quick YouTube tutorial on Google Forms. Suddenly, stacks of forms become part of your past.
The 1,000-person Chick-fil-A order is but one example. Following my visit to Louisa County, I interviewed Elle Dmytryszyn, and the practical content we discussed is far too much for this space. To watch the interview and see photos of the topics we cover, visit the blog post: bit.ly/frankbuck208.
What would this look like if it were easy? It’s a question too important not to answer.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.