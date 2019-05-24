SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga City Schools recently held a year-end institute meeting to honor nine employees who are retiring after many years of service.
At Indian Valley Elementary, assistant principal Selena Felkins and instructional coach Cheryl Tubbs are both ending long careers.
Two fifth-grade teachers, Paula Rudd and Denise White, are retiring from Pinecrest Elementary.
Jenny Martin, sixth-grade history teacher, is retiring from Nichols-Lawson Middle School.
One of the longest serving employees at Sylacauga High, Donna Trammell, is retiring as the school bookkeeper.
Terri Bentley, executive assistant to the superintendent, is retiring from the central office. She holds the distinction of having served under six different superintendents.
Two employees, Carol Martin and Dana Culberson, retired earlier this school year. Martin was director of instruction and intervention, and Culberson was payroll clerk.
“With a combined total of more than 150 years in education, these ladies have served our profession with distinction and style,” Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “As they move into retirement, we will always remember the tremendous impact they have each had on this community and our students.”