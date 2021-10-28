Dailey and Vincent headed to Talladega: 'We're looking forward to it'

As the entertainment world begins to emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, Talladega’s Ritz Theater has announced a coup for its season opener.
Dailey and Vincent will bring their acclaimed blend of bluegrass, traditional country and Gospel to the stage Saturday night for one show only.
According to Darrin Vincent, who does mandolin, guitar, bass and vocals, Saturday will be the band’s first appearance in Talladega.
“We’re looking forward to it,” he said.
They are happy to be back on the road again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.
“Starting around March or May, things started to open back up again,” he said. “The only cool thing was we got to rest for a little while, and when the Grand Ole Opry reopened we had a chance to perform on TV. But the audiences seem to be happy to be able to enjoy and interact with us on stage, they are really enthusiastic about being able to listen to live music again. We feel the same way.”
Both Vincent and his bandmate, Jamie Dailey, who does guitar bass and vocals, came up in family bluegrass bands, and had already built strong resumes independently when they met for the first time 15 years ago.
“He was onstage playing ‘Be Living,’ one of my favorites, and I was in the audience,” he said. “I went to meet him backstage, and we started up a friendship. We ended up going to eat at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and found out we only lived about 30 minutes apart from each other. And our voices just blended. So here we are 15 years later.”
Their influences are pretty eclectic, he added.
“When I grew up in the family group, we were listening to things like Kitty Wells, Ernest Tubb and Marty Robbins," Vincent said. "As I got older, I got into a lot of the singer-songwriters like Jackson Browne and James Taylor. Jamie was a big fan of the Statler Brothers and quartet singing.”
They are signed to BMG Records and have a new, currently untitled album of country songs that likely will be on the shelves sometime in the first quarter of next year. There will be quite a few guest appearances on the record, he added.
“We all went over to Vince Gill’s house, and it happened that he had three new songs that we recorded,” Vincent said.
His sister, Rhonda Vincent, a major star in her own right, will also appear on the new record. They are still going to the studio trying to get the record finished.
Two other recent releases, “The Gospel Side of Dailey and Vincent” and a Christmas record, are continuing big sellers at Cracker Barrel.
The duo also has their own television show on Circle Network airing Sundays at 2:30 p.m. central time. They finished taping the current season in November.
Vincent describes it as a “high energy program” that features comedy in between musical performances by everyone from recent “Voice” winners to the Oak Ridge Boys. They air about 100 shows a year.
For more information, contact the Ritz Theater at 256-315-0000.