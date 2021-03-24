Creekfest heading to Talladega this weekend

Creekfest 2021 is almost here.
The two-day outdoor music festival will kick off in downtown Talladega starting Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available.
Friday’s shows will be headlined by the Wilson Brothers, with Charlie Argo, Kristen Kelly, Joy Beth and Eric Erdman, the latter taking the place of Kyle Couahan, the one cancellation on the bill so far.
Frank Foster headlines Saturday, with Dan Smalley, Austin Bishop, Warren Garrett, Jamie Suttle and Gypsybelle also scheduled to perform.
According to Angela Gregory of Big Barn Artists Group, the event was originally scheduled for Piedmont, but relocated because Piedmont is in a dry county. Talladega seemed to be a perfect fit, on the other hand.
“We’re praying that it doesn’t rain, but it is a rain or shine show, and it looks like the weather will be good for us by this weekend,” she said. “And everyone with the city has just been amazing, really helpful, great folks. And of course none of this would be happening at all without Kevin Smith.
"He’s just been a rock star. Everyone has just been so welcoming, even the people that live around the area. I know we’re not sold out yet, but this already feels like a success, and I want to thank everyone for that.”
Smith is a local entrepreneur who has renovated numerous historic properties in Talladega, including the Talladega Bottling Works on the south side of the square.
“There will be pre-parties at the Bottling Works before the gates actually open both nights,” Gregory said. “Frank (Foster) has his own event that he does with his fans, but everybody else will be there for a meet and greet before the show starts with all the ticket holders.”
In February, Smith told the Talladega City Council that having the event outdoors would mitigate some lingering COVID-19 concerns, and that anyone going inside the Bottling Works or other buildings would have to be masked and have their temperature taken before going in. Air sanitizers will be set up inside Smith’s properties, he said.
There will also be local vendors and food trucks set up around the concert space.
The stages will be set up in the parking lot behind the Bottling Works. No glass containers will be allowed, but coolers and lawn chairs are encouraged. Performances are for all ages.
Tickers are available for preorder at www.bigtickets.com/events/big-barn-artists/creek-fest-2021/.
A two-day general admission ticket is $45, and two day pit tickets are $60 each. General admission tickets for Saturday only are $35.
VIP add-ons are available for Friday and Saturday for $20 per day, plus the price of a general admission or pit ticket.
Any tickets not presold by Friday or Saturday will be for sale at the gate.