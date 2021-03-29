Creekfest 2021: 'A real festival' in person thrills weekend crowd in Talladega

“It’s great to be here, a real festival, with real people,” singer-songwriter Eric Erdman said from the stage at Creekfest 2021 in Talladega on Friday evening. “And as soon as I get done up here, I’m gonna go sit with y’all and watch the rest of the performers.”
In fact, all of the performers who took the stage in the parking lot behind Talladega Bottling Works expressed similar feelings. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of them had had the opportunity to play for an audience of any size in a year or more.
And, the small but enthusiastic, mostly out-of-town crowd agreed. There was a tremendous pent-up appetite for live music, and it was being filled in Talladega.
The festival was originally supposed to be in Piedmont, but the organizers apparently didn’t know that Cherokee County, where the original venue is located, is dry. Bottling Works owner Kevin Smith stepped in and got the event moved.
Angie Gregory of Big Barn Artists said Friday that she couldn’t have been happier with the way things turned out.
“I can’t say enough how amazing everybody in Talladega has been, from the government, the people, the vendors, on down the line. It’s just been amazing.” She was also optimistic about the fairly small crowds this time around.
“This is our first time here,” she said. When people start to learn about it, I guarantee things will pick up. I see nothing but good things coming from this.”
The parking lot was surrounded by vendors and food trucks, selling everything from designer cowboy hats from Texas to clothes from Byrdies Designs on Court Street in Talladega. There were also at least booths for handmade jewelry, microbatch organic moisturizers and body butters. There were people selling jackets, tee-shirts, band related merchandise and all manner of other goods. Kristen Kelley, who also performed Friday evening, said she purchased her entire stage ensemble from the vendors on site.
There were almost as many food options, including Pazzos, which sold slice of pizza a little smaller than a traffic cone, Jamaican food courtesy of Tap A Top, English pub food courtesy of Blacktop Bistro, and a local vendor selling low country and Louisiana style seafood boils. And it being Alabama, there was naturally a boiled peanut truck as well.
But, obviously, the music was the big draw. Friday night kicked off with solo acoustic singer-songwriter sets from Joybeth Taylor, Erdman and Kelly.
Charlie Argo of Selma was the first artist to take the stage with a full band behind him, playing a set that included both his own original pieces and a blistering rendition of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle” along with covers of songs by The Allman Brothers, Bruce Springsteen and Lionel Ritchie.
The Wilson Brothers were the headlines for Friday night, playing an eclectic set that included a moment of prayer and “The Star Spangled Banner” played as a solo fiddle piece as a tribute to veterans and first responders everywhere. They closed out their set covering Stephen Stills, Van Morrison, Tom Petty “Chevy Van” and, finally, their own song called “There is a place in Alabama.”
Saturday’s performers, including Jamie Suttle, Warren Garrett, Austin Bishop and Dan Smalley all played with full backing bands as well and presented a long survey of their own compositions and covers from throughout the history of country music, as well as some classic rock as well.
But undoubtedly the weekend’s biggest draw was Frank Foster, who had the largest crowd of the weekend up on their feet for nearly two hours, playing what he described in one title as “Redneck Rock n Roll.”
As much of a celebration Creekfest was, the tragic events of last week in Calhoun County still loomed large, and all of the weekend’s performers offered prayers for those who had lost loved ones and for the first responders on the ground who were trying to help everyone dig out from under. The Jacksonville State University radio station took up collection both days in between artist sets, an endeavor that was not really planned ahead of time.
A final tally was not available Monday, but they had already raised $400 by the time the sun was going down Friday.