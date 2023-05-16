 Skip to main content
Country music star is coming to Talladega's fall race

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan pose for a photo during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at The Star in Frisco.

 Shafkat Anowar

A different kind of entertainment is headed to the Talladega Superspeedway this fall.

Country music singer and songwriter HARDY will perform at the race track Sept. 30. The concert will be free for race fans who have purchased tickets for the YellaWood 500, which is on tap for Oct. 1 at Talladega.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.