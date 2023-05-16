Country music star is coming to Talladega's fall race

A different kind of entertainment is headed to the Talladega Superspeedway this fall.
Country music singer and songwriter HARDY will perform at the race track Sept. 30. The concert will be free for race fans who have purchased tickets for the YellaWood 500, which is on tap for Oct. 1 at Talladega.
Tickets for the races, including Saturday’s RV Stop 250 of the NASCAR Truck Series on Sept. 30 are available by going to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.
HARDY, also known as Michael Wilson Hardy of Nashville, has won the American Country Music Award five times in his singing and songwriting career. He has written no less than 13 No. 1-rated singles through the years.
The musical talent of HARDY was also selected in 2022 as the Academy of Country Music Songwriter of the Year. He is a past winner of the BMI County Songwriter of the Year Award, as well.
HARDY, the well-known 32-year-old musician, has toured in the past with Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett. And HARDY will be coming to the Talladega Superspeedway in the coming months for some singing rather than some racing.
