Coosa Pines Mill awards $1,000 each for three high school seniors through Kappa Alpha Psi program

Three graduating high school seniors will get an extra $1,000 toward college or university because of Resolute Forest Products.
The Coosa Pines Mill in Childersburg, owned by Resolute Forest Products, presented a check for $3,000 to the Talladega-Sylacauga Alumni Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Program at a ceremony earlier this month.
According to a news release, general manager Pat Hogg presented the check to foundation board member Anthony Williams on April 1.
“Resolute’s Coosa Pines Mill is pleased to be a founding sponsor of such a worthwhile educational cause,” Hogg said. “This donation will provide three graduating high school seniors with $1,000 each to further their education at the college or university of their choice”
Added Williams: “We are thankful for the mill’s continued support over the past 16 years for their annual scholarship awards. This year, the foundation will be awarding 10 to 12 scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors students throughout Talladega and Coosa counties. The awards are based on the students’ outstanding academic and leadership achievements.”
During the last 16 years, the Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Chapter has awarded scholarships to more than 200 young men and women from Talladega and Coosa Counties adding up to more than $200,000.