Comer Museum will honor Sylacauga High-based 'Focus on the Aggies' on Oct. 21

The Comer Museum & Arts Center will feature photos by a Sylacauga High School instructor and his students this month.
A reception honoring the exhibit "Focus on the Aggies" will be Oct. 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event is open to the public and admission is free, although donations are welcome. Light hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served.
“Focus on the Aggies” is a collection of 50 Sylacauga City Schools photographs that embellish the walls in the Board of Education headquarters on North Broadway. They were taken by Jimmy Reynolds Jr., a teacher at Sylacauga High School. In addition to his art classes, he teaches commercial photography. He began his career five years ago teaching art at Sylacauga High School and Nichols Lawson Middle School.
Dr. Jon Segars, the past Superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools replaced old school photographs with this new collection. The museum is displaying the photo collection this month and will be exhibited through Oct. 27.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, students were not allowed on the field to photograph sports events. Pamela McTier, a business teacher who oversees the Yearbook Department, asked Reynolds if it would be possible for him to photograph the sports events for the yearbook.