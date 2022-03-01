CMP’s Talladega 5K Range Run & 1K Fun Run event sets multiple records in 2021

TALLADEGA — The Civilian Marksmanship Program hosted its fourth annual CMP 5K Range & 1K Fun Run on Sept. 25, 2021, reaching its highest attendance on record.
The races, open to all ages, flow through the 500 acres of CMP’s Talladega Marksmanship Park in Alabama and offer a picturesque setting for the enjoyable and challenging event.
With growing popularity since its inception, the 2021 5K Range & 1K Fun Run surpassed last year’s participation numbers with 144 total athletes. Those registered were evenly split by demographic at 50 percent female and 50 percent male and spanned ages 1 (pushed by her dad) to an incredible 81 years!
The top overall male and female athletes were awarded for their performances as well as leading runners from designated age groups. Winning this year’s male category and finishing with a new course record was Hunter Nails, 23, with a time of 16 minutes, 25.3 seconds. In the female category, Alexandria Byrd, 16, led overall with a chip time of 23:43.9. A full list of results, including top age group performers, can be found at runsignup.com/Race/Results/62169.
As in the past, proceeds from the 5K Range & 1K Fun Run go toward CMP youth programs and the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega. On Feb. 9, Greg Raines, Joey Hardy and Matt Camp from CMP presented a $2,500 check to Doug Marshall and Jennifer Braxton to help support the Home’s mission to children and families, which extends to more than 153 years. In a news release, the CMP and Presbyterian Home for Children thanked all sponsors, volunteers, staff and runners for another year of exciting competition. Photos of the event can be viewed at www.tentoesoutdoors.com/Browse/2021-CMP-5K-Range-Run/.
About the park
The CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park, just off of I-20, is a destination for firearm supporters and those intrigued by the sport, featuring exclusive CMP electronic targets and scoring monitors. The park is open to the public every week and regularly hosts rifle, pistol, shotgun and even archery events all year long.
Off of the firing line, the Club House holds a fully-stocked Pro Shop that includes an exclusive collection of rifles, ammunition, marksmanship accessories and CMP memorabilia. Learn more about the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park by visiting https://thecmp.org/ranges/talladega-marksmanship-park/.
About the Home
Raising Hopes, Growing Confidence, & Nurturing Faith Since 1868. The Presbyterian Home for Children serves at-risk and homeless children, youth, young adults, and families from throughout Alabama who seek healing and hope for their precious lives. To learn more, visit www.phfc.org/.
The 2022 run
This year’s CMP 5K Range Run again will support the CMP Youth Programs and the Presbyterian Home for Children. Mark your calendar for Sept. 24 at 7 a.m.