Citizens Baptist hosts appreciation lunch for first-responders

Citizens Baptist Medical Center hosted an appreciation lunch Wednesday to thank the sacrifices and service of first responders and live-saving partners during National EMS Services Week.
National Emergency Medical Services Week began Sunday and runs through Saturday. The purpose is to recognize the men and women who commit their lives to providing critical, life-saving services and compassionate care to patients and community.
“This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities” is the theme this year.
Since 1974, hospitals across the country have celebrated National Emergency Medical Services Week and invited their communities to recognize and thank the dedicated first responders who provide quality care throughout the year.
“From all of us at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, thank you for your courage and dedication. Your partnership in caring for our Talladega community is awe-inspiring. Now more than ever, you are appreciated for your selfless calling that puts you on the front lines and at the core of compassionate care,” Citizens Baptist Medical Center CEO Frank Thomas said in a news release.