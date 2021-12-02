Christmas tree lighting brings community together in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony and main street festivities Tuesday evening brought local families and people from nearby communities together to experience the sights, sounds, flavors and community spirit of the holiday.
The annual event began at 6 p.m. at the Rainwater/Butler house and museum. More than a hundred people gathered on the lawn around the tree, under a pergola, and near the stage where a choir sang traditional Christmas songs.
The cone-shaped tree, which was perfectly pruned and approximately 30 feet tall, was lit with small white lights and topped with a silver star.
Hot cocoa and treats were available, compliments of the Childersburg Historic Preservation committee.
After the ceremony, downtown stores and streets were busy with various activities. Lines formed outside Santa's Workshop as children of all ages waited to meet him and have a souvenir photo made.
Grace Baptist Church provided hot cocoa and goodies at Kiwanis Park, and S'mores were provided by Childersburg Tigers' baseball.
Heavens Gold Cakes & More, Cuppa Grace Cafe and Coffee, First Street Grill and Domino's Pizza order-in and window pickup, were also available with a full service menu.
City sidewalks, storefronts, awnings and signage were decorated with lights and other Christmas ornaments, and artificial snow provided a perfect backdrop for magical moments and holiday memories.