Childersburg celebrates 'Week of the Young Child'

The city of Childersburg recently approved a proclamation for the Week of the Young Child, in appreciation of the work of Head Start and similar agencies.
“These organizations are working to improve early learning opportunities, including early literacy programs, that can provide a foundation of learning for children in Childersburg,” the proclamation says.
For its part, Head Start is proud to partner with the city, including the staff at city hall and the police and fire departments, and private businesses, according to Center Director Jackie Hall.