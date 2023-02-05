 Skip to main content
THE GAME OF LIFE

Chess keeps the mind sharp, says Cuban-born local teacher

Coach Pedro plays alongside some St. Clair County High School students at a recent chess club meeting.

 

MARGARET — Pedro Pino-Padron Sr. remembers the first time he picked up a chess piece. It was in Old Havana, Cuba. 

“I started playing when I was eight,” he said. “The pieces attracted me, the strategy kept me.”

Chess coach Pedro Pino-Padron Sr. wants to share his love for chess with others. 
A youngster plans his next chess move. 

 