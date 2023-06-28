 Skip to main content
Camp Happy Days celebrates 36 years

A group picture from Camp Happy Days.

 Courtesy photo

Thirty-six years ago, representatives of the Clarence Horne Estate approached Shocco Springs’ director, the late Dr. George Ricker, asking to join in providing a Christian camp experience for children who would not otherwise have that opportunity.

Originally, Horne's legacy gift through The Baptist Foundation of Alabama (TBFA) was a parcel of property upon which he wished to establish and maintain a boys’ camp in memory and honor of his father, John E. Horne. After obtaining legal clarification, the TBFA was allowed to sell the property and use the funds in ways that honored Mr. Horne's original intentions. The resulting partnership is Camp Happy Days, an annual camp for foster children and their siblings, primarily funded by the Horne Estate and facilitated by Shocco Springs staff and volunteers from various churches.