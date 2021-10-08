Bluegrass/country/Gospel duo Dailey and Vincent set to perform at Ritz

The bluegrass/country/Gospel duo Dailey and Vincent will be coming to the Ritz Theater in Talladega for one show Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $24 to $28, and may be purchased online at www.ritztalladega.com or by calling 256-315-0000 between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m.
Jamie Dailey, Darrin Vincent and their backing band can claim a raft of awards in various categories between them, including a total of five Grammy wins individually and three Grammy nominations collectively, four Dove Awards and a whopping 35 International Bluegrass Music Awards, including three IBMA Entertainer of the Year awards, and three IBMA Vocal Group of the Year Awards. Their television show, “The Dailey and Vincent Show on RFD-TV,” is now in its fifth season, and according to a news release, it is drawing an audience of 1.3 million viewers per month. They are members of the Grand Ole Opry as well.
“We are thrilled to present the amazingly talented Dailey and Vincent on the Ritz Stage,” Executive Director George Culver said. “This is a huge show for us and very important as our first charge out of the gate after 20 months of dealing with the Covid. The Ritz, like virtually every theater in the country that was forced to close, lost precious momentum with our longtime patron base. We genuinely hope folks will step up and come out once again to support the Ritz and help us have a successful first show in this new era. This will be a critical test for us going forward as we finalize bookings for a six- or seven-show lineup for the Winter-Spring 2021 Season of professional shows.”
Dailey and Vincent have been performing together since 2007, but were both seasoned bluegrass veterans by then. Dailey grew up performing first with his family and later with regional groups, eventually becoming the lead (tenor) vocalist and guitarist for Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. He played with Lawson for more than a decade. He has lent his vocals to recordings by major artists including Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs and Russell Moore.
Vincent’s career began when he was 2 with his family band, the Sally Mountain Show. He provides vocal harmonies and plays bass in the current band. According to his official bio, he has has five Grammy Awards and was Bluegrass Bass Player of the Year every year from 1009 to 2012. He is the brother of Rhonda Vincent, Queen of Bluegrass, and has also performed with Skaggs, Kentucky Thunder, Parton, Nora Jones, Emmylou Harris, Earls Scruggs, Bruce Hornsby, Vince Gill, John Hartford and many others.
Their RFD-TV show has featured performances with guest artists including Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Diamond Rio, Clint Black, Easton Corbin, Lee Greenwood and Tanya Tucker, among many others.
As a duo, Dailey and Vincent have seen their PBS special “Dailey and Vincent ALIVE — In Concert” aired more than 1,000 and earned an Emmy nomination. The CD of that performance debuted at number one on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and stayed there for 15 weeks. Their newest studio recording, “Patriots and Poets,” received strong reviews.
“I actually saw Dailey and Vincent perform live a few weeks ago, and they are not only some of the finest musicians I’ve ever heard, but their high energy and enthusiastic performance blew me away. Really amazing," Culver said. "This is one show not to miss.”