Blue Bell Park hosts 'Stepping Up for Mental Health' event for children, families

SYLACAUGA — AltaPointe Health will host a “Stepping Up for Mental Health” event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park in Sylacauga.
The event offers fun activities for families as well as information about mental health services available through AltaPointe Health.
“The past year has been difficult for many families, with disruptions in school routines, separation from loved ones, interruptions in church and community activities, job losses, or maybe just anxiety about the pandemic,” said Brandy Richardson, associate clinical director for AltaPointe Health’s Sylacauga region. “We’ve all heard about increases in mental health concerns, substance and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and other issues. We see this day as an opportunity for our community to come together, have a good time and also find out about resources for any challenges they continue to face.”
Local children’s author Decory Hale will read from “Ebenezer the Sneezer” and his other works, and the local country band “Bonfire” will perform. Other activities include face painting, cornhole and food trucks from Hope’s Shaved Ice, Odie’s Deli, Old Smokey’s Barbecue and Sea Life.
Information will be available about adult outpatient and substance abuse services; school-based and after-school services for children; an Alabama Apart Together crisis counseling service; and Accordia Health Family Medical Care in Rockford.
The event also promotes the Stepping Up Initiative, a national program designed to reduce the number of people who have mental illnesses showing up in jails and hospital emergency rooms. AltaPointe Health is collaborating with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Talladega County leaders on this initiative.