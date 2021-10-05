B.B. Comer Memorial Library prepares to kick off adult lecture series

SYLACAUGA — B.B. Comer Memorial Library’s Adult Lecture Series continues Wednesday at noon with the kickoff of “Welcome Back, History!”
The series will feature lectures from historians, authors and storytellers who will share their expertise, anecdotes and personal perspectives about significant events and places in Alabama’s history.
"Our first lecture series since the winter of 2020 will require some safety modifications due to COVID concerns, but we are looking forward to the return of in-person adult programming and seeing the faces of our friends that have been terribly missed,” Library director Tracey Thomas said.
She said seating will be limited in the Harry I. Brown auditorium, which will open at 11:30 a.m., with “socially-distanced” tables and chairs instead of the regular auditorium-style seating. Participants are encouraged to bring their own sandwich or snack, with the library handing out bottled water and pre-wrapped dessert at the door. No colored drinks are allowed.
Participants will be able to eat at their table in the auditorium, with the program beginning at 12 noon. A mask is required for entry, but it can be removed at the table.
“The safety of our participants, presenters, and staff is of utmost importance, and with these simple modifications we believe that the lecture series can safely be resumed,” she said.
“First Bank of Alabama sponsors this series, indicating that a win-win partnership with the library is the perfect venue for Sylacauga’s newest bank to give back to the community.”
According to the bank’s president and CEO Chad Jones, the bank is proud to support the community of Sylacauga.
“We have built a community bank that focuses on and supports the community where you live, work, and play,” he said.
Scotty Kirkland of Wetumpka will present “A (fast) Walk Through History: Alabama’s Bicentennial Park” at today’s event. He is exhibits, publications, and programs coordinator at the Alabama Department of Archives and History and chairman of the Alabama Historical Association’s marker committee. He holds degrees in history and political science from Troy University-Dothan Campus and the University of South Alabama.
His work on Alabama and the Modern South has received research and writing awards from the Gulf South Historical Association, the Alabama Historical Association, and the Lillian Smith Center. He has served as a guest scholar for the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and the Alabama Humanities Alliance. A frequent contributor to Alabama Heritage and Business Alabama magazines, his most recent publication was the catalog for We the People: Alabama’s Defining Documents, the Archives’ award-winning bicentennial exhibition.
The lecture series will continue each Wednesday at noon through Nov. 3.
For more information, contact Tracey Thomas at 256-249-0961 or online at tthomas@bbclibrary.net.