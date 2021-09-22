Art Extravaganza set for Nov. 20 at AJ Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station

The 14th annual Art Extravaganza will be at AJ Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a flyer advertising the event, vendors with a variety of goods will cover the grounds at the Art Extravaganza. Any vendors wanting to book a space can go to Plankroadstation.com and download a major events application.
Activities/events of note:
—Beth Duke, a Clay County author, will be at the event doing a book signing. She wrote "Tapestry," which is historical fiction.
—The lodge will be filled with art at wonderful prices that could make a good Christmas gift.
—Hugh O'Neal will be present carving Christmas ornaments.
—Betty Howard will have a display of handcrafted jewelry.
—Margaret Earl will have life-like animal creations.
—There will be free entertainment all day and plenty of food on the grounds.
—All proceeds from the event will go toward restoration projects at Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station, a 501c3 tax exempt organization.