AIDB sets COVID-19 vaccination clinic

TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Talladega Regional Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with local agencies April 30 to administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Vaccines will be available to all members of the local community who are 18 and older and are deaf, blind, deafblind or have other disabilities. Accommodations including ASL and Spanish Interpreters and printed materials in Braille and large print will be available.
To register for an appointment visit aidb.org and complete the survey at the top of the page.