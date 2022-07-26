 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Abbie Talton's Baptism brings family's Shocco Springs story full circle

Baptisms in Shocco Lake are always special, but there is something especially heartwarming about the recent baptism service held by CrossPoint Baptist Church, where one family’s Shocco story came full circle.

James Talton and Julie Burleson were both in fourth grade when they met at a choir camp held at Shocco Springs in 1987. Julie’s pastor, First Baptist Church Glencoe’s Bill Morgan, had formerly pastored James at a smaller church, so when Glencoe sent kids to camp, Pastor Morgan invited James to join them.