Abbie Talton's Baptism brings family's Shocco Springs story full circle

Baptisms in Shocco Lake are always special, but there is something especially heartwarming about the recent baptism service held by CrossPoint Baptist Church, where one family’s Shocco story came full circle.
James Talton and Julie Burleson were both in fourth grade when they met at a choir camp held at Shocco Springs in 1987. Julie’s pastor, First Baptist Church Glencoe’s Bill Morgan, had formerly pastored James at a smaller church, so when Glencoe sent kids to camp, Pastor Morgan invited James to join them.
James and Julie ran into each other every year at Shocco’s choir camps through middle school, and again later at state 4H competitions during high school summers. Through these years of limited contact, they became friends, with no thoughts of dating or romance.
Unbeknownst to each other, both ended up at UAB after high school. In one of those divine appointments that God designs, out of the 120 people in Julie’s organic chemistry lab group, she happened to find herself seated right next to James’ roommate. Reconnecting through this roommate, James and Julie started hanging out together playing tennis, basketball, and midnight bowling.
Five or six months into this blossoming friendship, the couple made a wager over a game of bowling. Whoever lost the game would have to take the other one out for dinner and a movie.
“James lost the game on purpose," Julie said. "I have never beat him at bowling since that day.”
From there, they started dating, got engaged, and were married June 10, 2000.
Currently, both are school principals with Julie at Oneonta Elementary and James at Springville Middle School. Their two children, Abbie and Audrey, were born in 2003 and 2007. Active members of CrossPoint Church for more than 10 years, the Taltons were excited when Abbie decided to be baptized at Shocco with about 500 of their church family in attendance.
“The Lord has blessed our family full-circle," James said. "It all started at Shocco when Julie and I first met as kids, and now our daughter was baptized there. It was neat to see how much Shocco has changed through the years, and now we have a new family connection there. Shocco will always have a special place in our hearts.”
Shocco Springs is a Christian camp and conference center located in Talladega and is open to churches, schools, civic organizations, and other non-profits.